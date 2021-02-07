Meeting agendas: Week of Feb. 8-12

The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the district office, 2410 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on the Northwest High School science room improvements study.

— Consideration of an air conditioning bid for the Cedar Hollow School gymnasium.

— Consideration of concrete bids for St. Libory School and Northwest High School.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— Consideration of amending Chapter 2-74 of the Grand Island City Code to extend the effective date of the mask requirement to May 31, 2021.

— An update concerning the Heartland Events Center operations.

— An public hearing, and consideration of an ordinance, on a zoning change for property located south of Highway 2 and west of Independence Avenue from RO Residential Office to R3 Medium Density Residential, R3-SL Medium Density Residential-Small Lot and B2 General Business.

The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 pm. Thursday at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 South Webb Road. An agenda has yet to be posted as of Sunday afternoon, but can be accessed at meeting.sparqdata.com/public/Organization/63.