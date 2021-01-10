Meeting agendas: Week of Jan. 11, 2021

The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School, 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Administering the oath of office to newly elected board members.

— Election of board president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

— Discussion of topics for the board’s upcoming retreat.

— Considering the addition of Heartland Lutheran High School to the baseball co-op with Grand Island Central Catholic and Grand Island Public Schools.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. for a public hearing, and possible action, on a siting application for Smart Soil LLC.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— Considering the resignation of Ward 2 Council member Clay Schutz.

— Consideration of amendments to Chapter 30 of the Grand Island City Code relative to sewers and sewage disposal.