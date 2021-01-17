Meeting agendas: Week of Jan. 18–22

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— Election of the 2021 board chair and vice-chair.
— Discussion and possible action on a change to Hal County’s agricultural lease.
— 2 p.m. interviews for, and possible action on, the clerk of the district court position.
— 2:30 p.m. interviews for, and possible action on, the county building inspector position.
The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district office, 2710 North Road, for its annual board retreat. Topics to be discussed include:
— A presentation by Jacob Sertich of Wilkins Architecture on a study on a possible renovation of the science classrooms at Northwest High School.
— A presentation on the development of a health science pathway with Central Community College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
— An update on building safety and security.