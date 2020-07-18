The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— A public hearing on the county’s one- and six-year road program.

— Discussion and possible action regarding security cameras on the outside of county buildings.

— Discussion and possible action on the Hall County building inspection department.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. July 28 for a study session. Agenda items include:

— Presentations on the electric and water, and solid waste and wastewater budgets for fiscal 2020-21.

— Review of the fiscal 2020-21 fee schedule.

— Discussion regarding cost-of-living (COLA) increases for non-union employees.

