The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— A public hearing on the county’s one- and six-year road program.
— Discussion and possible action regarding security cameras on the outside of county buildings.
— Discussion and possible action on the Hall County building inspection department.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. July 28 for a study session. Agenda items include:
— Presentations on the electric and water, and solid waste and wastewater budgets for fiscal 2020-21.
— Review of the fiscal 2020-21 fee schedule.
— Discussion regarding cost-of-living (COLA) increases for non-union employees.
