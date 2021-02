Meeting agendas: Week of March 1-5

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and overview of casino process for Hall County

— Public hearing considering vacation of a portion of Platte Street

— Bid opening for jail security door access system

— Discussion & possible action regarding request from Tabitha for bond financing through Hall County

— Discussion and consideration of approval on additional public works projects

— Appoint committee regarding railroad crossing west of Cairo

— Discussion & possible action on ambulance contract with the city of Grand Island