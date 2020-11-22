Meeting agendas: Week of Nov. 23-27

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall for a special meeting to consider amending Chapter 2 of the Grand Island City Code to establish a City Board of Health. The board will consist of the mayor, who shall be chairperson; a physician, who shall be medical adviser; the chief of police, who shall be secretary and quarantine officer; the president of the City Council; and one other member.

If the City Council approves establishing a board of health, members will have their first meeting at noon Tuesday at City Hall to review recommendations for a city mask mandate.

The City Council also will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible approval of a mask mandate for the city of Grand Island to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

— Recognizing Don Kruse for his 43 years of service to the city at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

— Discussion and possible action on a proposed agreement with Landscapes Unlimited of Lincoln to manage Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include: