Meeting agendas: Week of Nov. 9-13

The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the board room at 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on authorizing Heartland Roofing to take the necessary steps to replace three sections of roof at Cedar Hollow School and Northwest High School.

— Discussion and possible action on the building and site committee’s recommendations that include a study to include improving science rooms and the auditorium ceiling at Northwest High School.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County administration building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action to re-advertise for bid opening for fire suppression and egress for the Hall County Courthouse.

— Discussion and possible action to authorize board chairwoman Pam Lancaster to sign a lease with Bobcat for a skid steer.

— Discussion and possible action on modifying the Hall County building inspector job.

— Discussion and possible action on awarding a bid for truck shed doors.