Meeting agendas: Week of Nov. 9-13

The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the board room at 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action on authorizing Heartland Roofing to take the necessary steps to replace three sections of roof at Cedar Hollow School and Northwest High School.
— Discussion and possible action on the building and site committee’s recommendations that include a study to include improving science rooms and the auditorium ceiling at Northwest High School.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County administration building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action to re-advertise for bid opening for fire suppression and egress for the Hall County Courthouse.
— Discussion and possible action to authorize board chairwoman Pam Lancaster to sign a lease with Bobcat for a skid steer.
— Discussion and possible action on modifying the Hall County building inspector job.
— Discussion and possible action on awarding a bid for truck shed doors.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Consideration, and a second reading, of annexing property located at 4127 Husker Highway into the city of Grand Island.
— Consideration of amending Chapter 8 of the Grand Island City Code to adopt the 2018 international building code, 2018 international residential code and 2018 international existing building code.
— Consideration of the purchase of the 2021 fleet vehicles for the Grand Island Police Department.
— Consideration of a request for qualifications for JBS trail expansion for the Parks and Recreation Department.
The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5;30 p.m. Thursday at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 S. Webb Road. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action on a naming agreement with JBS for the gymnasium and playground at the O’Connor Learning Center.
— A presentation from Starr Elementary Principal John Hauser on the school is meeting staff wellness needs.
— Information on the district’s proposed 2021-22 school calendar.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.