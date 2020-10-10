Meeting agendas: Week of Oct. 12

The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district office at 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action on selling the former Chapman Elementary School land, building and any remaining contents (after a final walk-through) to the village of Chapman.
— A report by Superintendent Jeff Edwards.
The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— Second reading of ordinances to annex properties located at Capital Avenue and Engleman Road NWE North Subdivision, and Husker Highway and Engleman Road NWE South Subdivision.
— Possible action on the purchase of a new landfill compactor for the Solid Waste Division of the Public Works Department.
— Possible action on an interlocal agreement between the city of Grand Island, Hall County and the Grand Island Public Library Board for library usage.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.