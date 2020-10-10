Meeting agendas: Week of Oct. 12

The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district office at 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on selling the former Chapman Elementary School land, building and any remaining contents (after a final walk-through) to the village of Chapman.

— A report by Superintendent Jeff Edwards.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— Second reading of ordinances to annex properties located at Capital Avenue and Engleman Road NWE North Subdivision, and Husker Highway and Engleman Road NWE South Subdivision.

— Possible action on the purchase of a new landfill compactor for the Solid Waste Division of the Public Works Department.

— Possible action on an interlocal agreement between the city of Grand Island, Hall County and the Grand Island Public Library Board for library usage.