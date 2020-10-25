 Skip to main content
Meeting agendas: Week of Oct. 26-30
The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on hiring an attorney to assist the corrections department.

— Discussion and possible action on designating Senior Citizens Industries meal program as an essential service.

— Discussion and possible action regarding the next steps for the position of Hall County building inspector.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 100 E. First St. Agenda items include:

— A public hearing on, and consideration of, a request from Gerald and Pamela Dean for a conditional use permit to allow livestock on premises located at 2670 N. St. Paul Road.

— A public hearing on changes to Chapter 36 of the Grand Island City Code relative to yard requirements and off-street parking requirements.

— Consideration of amending Chapter 35, Section 35-30 to include a monthly meter charge for a 12-inch water meter.

