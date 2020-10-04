Meeting agendas: Week of Oct. 5-9

The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— A public hearing on a rezoning of property at 4141 Montana Ave. in Grand Island from LLR large lot residential zone and RO residential office to residential office.
— A public hearing on zoning text amendments for the city of Grand Island regarding yard requirements and off-street parking.
The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 5;30 p.m. Thursday at the Kneale Administration Building, 123 S. Webb Road. No agenda was available as of Saturday evening.
