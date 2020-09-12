 Skip to main content
Meeting agendas: Week of Sept. 14
Meeting agendas: Week of Sept. 14

The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the district office, 2710 North Road. Agenda items include:

— Public hearings, and possible action, on the district’s fiscal 2020-21 budget and tax asking.

— Discussion and possible action on the building and site committee’s recommendations.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Public hearings, and possible action, on the county’s fiscal 2020-21 budget and tax asking.

— Discussion and possible action on allowing a 1% additional allowable increase.

— An update on drainage in the area of the Platte Valley Industrial Park.

— Discussion and possible action regarding an appointment to the Hall County Weed Board.

