Meeting agendas: Week of Sept. 7-11
Meeting agendas: Week of Sept. 7-11

The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to conduct interviews for the vacant Ward B position and to appoint an individual to the seat.

The Grand Island City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— Recognition of Library Director Steve Fosselman, who is retiring after more than 29 years.

— Consideration of a resolution to appoint Celine Swan interim library director.

— A public hearing, and consideration of a resolution, on the fiscal 2020-21 property tax request.

— Consideration of determining benefits for the Fonner Park, Railside and South Locust Business Improvement Districts.

The GIPS board also meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Agenda items include:

— Swearing in whomever is appointed to the Ward B seat Tuesday night.

— Swearing in Grand Island Senior High student Kendall Bartling as the board’s student representative.

— An update from the district’s pandemic team.

— An update on the district’s Virtual School.

— Consideration of the fiscal 2020-21 budget and tax levy.

