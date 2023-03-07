The city of Grand Island will host a public meeting Thursday to present information and receive public input on the Broadwell Avenue and Union Pacific Railroad Crossing Planning and Environmental Linkages Study.

The meeting will be 5-6:30 p.m. at the City of Grand Island Community Meeting Room, 100 E. First St.

There will be a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to attend any time from 5-6:30 p.m.

"The purpose of the study is to determine the need for improvements to improve safety and congestion at the Broadwell Avenue at-grade railroad crossing north of Third Street, evaluate impacts of potential alternatives and identify a locally recommended alternative for the Broadwell Avenue/UPRR crossing," says a news release from the city.

The public meeting is being held to present the draft study, the locally recommended alternative and the next steps for the project to receive the public’s input. All interested persons are invited to attend, provide comments and ask questions.

Study information will be displayed and personnel from the city will be present to answer questions and receive comments.

Comments will be collected through Friday, March 24, and should be submitted to Tim Golka, project engineer, city of Grand Island, 100 East First Street, Grand Island, NE 68801. His email address is timg@grand-island.com and his phone number is 308-385-5455.

Information regarding the study will be available on the city’s website at www.grand-island.com/Broadwell-UPRR. For those who are unable to attend the in-person meeting but would still like to comment on the draft study, all materials will be hosted via online meeting March 9-24 at www.grand-island.com/Broadwell-UPRR.

For those without internet access, information may be obtained at the city offices or by contacting the the city through the channels listed above.