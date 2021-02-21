Meetings to take a look at on-farm research results

Like many other things the past year, Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meetings will look a little different due to the pandemic.
The program will be offered as a hybrid version in-person and online in 2021 for those that wish to participate virtually. Regardless of how participants attend, they will have the opportunity to hear and share research updates and results from on-farm research trials conducted during the 2020 growing season across Nebraska.
Updates will cover information on products, practices and new technologies that were tested across the state by producers who partnered with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to conduct these studies on their operations. While each study is unique in its goals and objectives, producers are often curious how these products, practices and technologies will impact their farm profitability and productivity.
On-farm research is a great opportunity for producers to try out these products or tools on a small-scale before implementing it across their operation if they so choose. Topics of interest might include studies on cover crops, precision planting equipment, variable rate seeding, population studies, biological products, weed control, soil fertility and more.
Two dates — Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26 — are planned to share the results from these studies. Extension faculty members across the state are hosting in-person locations during one, or both, of these dates in addition to the online option to give producers, industry representatives and agronomists the flexibility to participate on the dates and at the in-person locations that best fit their schedules.
In-person sites in the area include the Clay County Fairgrounds in Clay Center and the Cornerstone Event Center at the York County Fairgrounds in York on Thursday; and the Clay County Fairgrounds, the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney and the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte on Friday. A full list of locations can be found online
Programs start with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and conclude around 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required at least two days in advance for planning purposes. Facial covers/masks may be required based on local directed health guidelines.
If in-person locations are canceled for COVID or weather-related activity, registered participants will be notified by email, phone or text message. For more information and to register for either the in-person OR online option, please visit this website: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/nebraska-farm-research-network-results-update-meetings-2021.
Questions can be directed to Laura Thompson, Nebraska On-Farm Research Network and Ag Technology Extension Educator, at 402-245-2224 or onfarm@unl.edu
Know your numbers
Nebraska Extension will be hosting the next session of the record-keeping course, “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” virtually from 10 a.m. to noon on four consecutive Thursdays starting March 4. Participants should plan to attend each session to gain the full benefit and have access to all the information in this multi-week course.
This program is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position, make decisions on purchases, leases, and production practices that impact their bottom line. Activities include working through financial statements of a “case-study” farm, watching videos, completing assignments, and participating in video chats.
There is a fee associated with this program and class size is limited to 20 people. Registration closes Thursday, Feb. 25, so please sign up quickly if you wish to participate in this course during March. More information and registration can be found online at https://wia.unl.edu/know.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.