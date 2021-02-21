Meetings to take a look at on-farm research results

Like many other things the past year, Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meetings will look a little different due to the pandemic.

The program will be offered as a hybrid version in-person and online in 2021 for those that wish to participate virtually. Regardless of how participants attend, they will have the opportunity to hear and share research updates and results from on-farm research trials conducted during the 2020 growing season across Nebraska.

Updates will cover information on products, practices and new technologies that were tested across the state by producers who partnered with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to conduct these studies on their operations. While each study is unique in its goals and objectives, producers are often curious how these products, practices and technologies will impact their farm profitability and productivity.

On-farm research is a great opportunity for producers to try out these products or tools on a small-scale before implementing it across their operation if they so choose. Topics of interest might include studies on cover crops, precision planting equipment, variable rate seeding, population studies, biological products, weed control, soil fertility and more.