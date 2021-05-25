Memorial Day hours, pool summer hours announced

Grand Island City Hall, Utilities Service Center, City Library, Public Transit Office and CRANE, Street and Fleet Office, Wastewater Treatment, Solid Waste and Grand Island Police Department Service Desk will be closed next Monday in observance of Memorial Day, resuming normal business hours on June 1.

For emergencies, continue to call 911.

Heartland Public Shooting Park is regularly closed on Mondays.

Jackrabbit Run Golf Course will be open on Memorial Day.

Grand Island Cemetery hours during Memorial Day weekend are as follows:

— Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Memorial decorations not permanently installed into concrete, including flowers, solar lights, shepherd’s hooks and flags, will be removed by cemetery staff on June 14. Owners who wish to save decorations should pick them up prior to that day.

The cemetery is located at 3168 W. Stolley Park Road. For questions, contact the cemetery at 308-385-5359.

City of Grand Island swimming facilities will open for the summer on Saturday.