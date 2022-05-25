 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial Day service scheduled for Rosedale Cemetery

memorial day stock photo

The Rosedale Cemetery, which is southwest of Doniphan, will hold a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30.

The Rev. Matt Sass will be the guest speaker.

