Memorial Day weekend: Schedule includes ceremonies, cemetery tours, family fun

Memorial Day weekend, the traditional kickoff to summer activities, looks to be a busy one in central Nebraska.

Anchored by the annual 1890s Memorial Day event at Stuhr Museum, activities in Grand Island also include traditional services at Veterans Park hosted by the United Veterans Club and extended holiday hours for the Stolley Park Railroad.

Stuhr Museum

Weekend events at Stuhr Museum kick off with the opening of “New in Town,” a large-scale exhibit in the Stuhr Building.

Strange surroundings. New experiences. Different languages. Those who came to Hall County faced many challenges upon arriving in the community and those challenges and triumphs are on display in this new exhibit, which runs through Sept. 6.

Through the use of artifacts, photographs and digital technology, “New In Town” tells the story of the experience to those who chose Hall County as their home more than 100 years ago. Though each story is different and each person unique, the similarities of moving to a new town were chronicled throughout history. In this exhibit, visitors will be given a taste of what a new person would go through — from finding housing and navigating new places and new cultures to finding something to do on a Saturday night.