Memorial Day weekend: Schedule includes ceremonies, cemetery tours, family fun

Memorial Day weekend, the traditional kickoff to summer activities, looks to be a busy one in central Nebraska.
Anchored by the annual 1890s Memorial Day event at Stuhr Museum, activities in Grand Island also include traditional services at Veterans Park hosted by the United Veterans Club and extended holiday hours for the Stolley Park Railroad.
Stuhr Museum
Weekend events at Stuhr Museum kick off with the opening of “New in Town,” a large-scale exhibit in the Stuhr Building.
Strange surroundings. New experiences. Different languages. Those who came to Hall County faced many challenges upon arriving in the community and those challenges and triumphs are on display in this new exhibit, which runs through Sept. 6.
Through the use of artifacts, photographs and digital technology, “New In Town” tells the story of the experience to those who chose Hall County as their home more than 100 years ago. Though each story is different and each person unique, the similarities of moving to a new town were chronicled throughout history. In this exhibit, visitors will be given a taste of what a new person would go through — from finding housing and navigating new places and new cultures to finding something to do on a Saturday night.
The museum also will host a special presentation by the Descendants of Dewitty at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The story of Dewitty will be told by a group of historic interpreters from the Omaha area in Stuhr’s historic Railroad Town. Dewitty, Neb., was the longest-lasting and most successful black settlement in the Sandhills of Cherry County from 1907 through 1936.
During this presentation, the interpreters will not just talk about the town, but how it was formed and its cultural impact in Nebraska and beyond.
Regular admission fees apply for both the exhibit and the program.
Then Monday, Stuhr will host its annual Memorial Day event beginning at 9 a.m. In addition to daily activities in Railroad Town, the day will include a procession from Railroad Town to the rural cemetery and a historic ceremony at 2 p.m. Railroad Town and museum buildings will be open until 5 p.m.
Admission for the special holiday event is $10 for adults and $8 for children. For more information, call 308-385-5315 or check online at stuhrmuseum.org.
Area ceremonies
On Monday, the 42nd annual Memorial Day services at Veterans Memorial Park, sponsored by the United Veterans Club and joined by VFW Auxiliary 1347, will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Patriotic music starts at 10:30 a.m.; services will follow at 11. For more information, call the club at 308-381-1555.
Other ceremonies and tributes in the area include:
— Ashton: 2 p.m. Monday, Ashton Legion Hall, 325 Center Ave. Memorial Wall dedication, hosted by Ashton Legion Post Unit 108 and Auxiliary Unit 108, will feature a collection of men and women of Ashton who have served in the military over the last 40 years from Judy Skorniak
— Cairo: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Ceremony, with refreshments served after at Cairo Fire Hall, will be hosted by American Legion Post 333
— Ord: 3 p.m. Sunday, National Cemetery, west of Ord. Memorial Day service at National Cemetery, located at the corner of 465th Avenue and 814th Road. In case of inclement weather, services will be moved to National Hall at 465th Avenue and Ord-Sargent Road.
— Sutton: 12:15 p.m. Monday, Farmers’ Valley Cemetery. Memorial Day service and 21-gun salute by Aurora American Legion with lunch provided
— Wood River: 10 a.m. Monday, Wood River Cemetery.
— York: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial Day services with guest speaker York Mayor Barry Redfern. In case of inclement weather, services will be moved to the National Guard Armory on East Sixth Street
Cemetery tours
Although not scheduled for the holiday weekend, the Hall County Historical Society will conduct cemetery tours Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, at the Grand Island City Cemetery on Stolley Park Road.
Tour times are 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Special citizens to be represented during the tours are Pap Lamb, Fannie Williams and Kate Roach, Maggie Mobley’s sister. Bill Bolte will explain symbolism on gravestones and dowsing at graves. The tours will begin at the Bartenbach graves on the middle and western drives.
Tours are free for members of Hall County Historical Society and $10 for non-members.
Parking is allowed in the cemetery because this is not Memorial Day weekend. For information, call 308-380-4480.
The Merrick County Historical Museum will host a cemetery tour 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Archer Zion Cemetery, 1999 Seventh Road, Archer.
Bill Bolte and Larry Coates will lead the tour citing symbolism on tombstones, presenting area history and sharing family stories gathered from extensive research and interviews with members of Zion United Methodist Church.
Following the tour, light refreshments will be available at the church fellowship hall.
There is no charge for the tour, but donations to the Merrick County Historical Museum are welcome. For more information, call Bolte at 308-390-3038 or Megan Sharp at 308-624-3367.
Also ...
— The Grand Island City Cemetery, 3168 W. Stolley Park Road, will have staff members on hand during the weekend to assist visitors with finding graves, etc. Those hours are: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Those who wish to keep decorations must remove them before June 14. For more information, call 308-385-5359.
— The Stolley Park Railroad will have special holiday hours on Monday, in addition to its regular weekend hours. Hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Group rates are available. All dates and times are weather permitting, for more information, call 308-385-5459.