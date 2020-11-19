Memorial Hospital in Aurora halts elective surgeries

AURORA — Memorial Hospital in Aurora has reached critical staffing levels and bed availability due to the surge in COVID-19 related illness. As a result, elective surgeries at Memorial Hospital’s Wortman Surgery Center are temporarily suspended in order to dedicate staff and resources to in-patient and emergency care.

Emergency surgical procedures will be performed as needed.

As per previous public health guidelines, elective surgeries were temporarily halted in late March; with the easing of restrictions and low positivity rates, surgeries resumed in June. Memorial Hospital’s current suspension of elective procedures comes at a time when COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Nebraska, putting hospitals statewide extremely close to peak patient volumes.

“When we talk about a surge, we’re saying that patient volumes have reached a level that challenges our standard resources and ability to adjust to increased activity due to caring for an increasing number of COVID-19 patients,” Lindy Flynn, director of nursing at Memorial Hospital, said in a news release. “This also affects those who are hospitalized for heart attacks, stroke, accidents and a number of other health conditions — as these are still occurring despite the need to care for COVID patients.”