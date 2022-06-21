Memories... former Grand Island Public super retires from Lincoln Public

In the education world, former Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent (and soon-to-be retiree) Steve Joel is a pretty big deal.

Such a big deal, his most recent employer, Lincoln Public Schools, announced on June 14 plans to name its district office after him.

While LPS has offered a wealth of experiences and challenges for one of GIPS’s most storied school administrators, Grand Island was truly unique, he said.

In a phone interview with The Independent, Joel reminisced about the power of education, politics in the classroom and the 10 years he called himself an Islander.

Jessica Votipka (J.V.): What prompted you to leave Grand Island?

Steve Joel (S.J.): You get to a point where you just say, I’ve been here a while, and we’ve got a lot accomplished. At the time, I was probably 55. (I thought), I probably have one more move in me. I was reluctant because we left a great board, left great people inside the school district — some of the best teachers in the state were there.

I will tell you, it took Lincoln to get my wife and me to leave Grand Island; we absolutely loved it there. When I accepted the (GIPS) position, I went with the idea that it’d be three years. Three turns into five, turns into seven, turns into 10. All of the sudden, you realize you’re getting a whole bunch of really good stuff going, with a lot of good people. We love the community.

J.V.: And you were at LPS for 12 years? You must gear towards stability, but it sounds like you embrace challenges, too.

S.J.: In any superintendent in any leadership position, challenges are always going to be an inherent part of the job. I didn’t expect the fire to burn down the (LPS) district office at the end of year one, we didn’t expect some of the immigration issues (in Grand Island) that happened right after the election.

J.V.: I don’t know a whole lot about that situation. That was before my time.

S.J.: Dec. 6, 2006. It was a cold, sunny day. I was feeling pretty good about life. I was driving (to work) … the railroad crossings of Grand Island really test your patience. This one was right by the district office. The train was coming down, the arms went down, my phone rang. It was the chief of police, who said, “I can’t talk long. I can’t give any details. But something big is happening at the (Swift) packing plant.”

The next train came right after, so it was like a double train delay. I was never so grateful. It gave me a chance to think about how are we going to support our kids that said goodbye to their parents the night before or that morning, only to find out that who knows how many are going to be deported.

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] division announced that day 261 alleged undocumented immigrants were arrested at the Grand Island Swift & Co. plant. They were bused to Des Moines, Iowa, separating many parents and children.)

S.J.: We went to work, we put a team together. We identified over 1,000 kids who may have had parents caught up in this.

The hardest part of the day was the reactions on the part of kids that didn’t know what they were going to do if their parents were gone.

J.V.: Being kids they probably didn’t even understand most of it.

S.J.: That was the lesson that really convinced me the most important mission for us is our kids. Without us advocating for them, then they didn’t have any chance.

Literally by 10 o’clock that morning, I’d say 30 to 50 teachers offered their homes for kids, if in fact their parents were gone.

We had parents that got their kids (from school), took them home and locked their doors, scared to death. (In a press conference) I said, please send your kids back to school. We need them to be here … we will keep them safe. We will not let authorities in the school to use your kids to get to you.

About 10 minutes after the news conference, my secretary said the commander of immigration is calling you from Minneapolis. I got on the phone. He said to me, “I just listened to your newscast, and I want you to know you’re dead wrong. We have jurisdiction. We can come into your schools. We have more jurisdiction and your local police, state police. This is a federal action.” And then he pauses and he says, ”But I promise you we won’t do that.”

Around midnight, 1 o’clock in the morning, we felt like all of our kids were spoken for. The community wrapped its arms around them, which I was so proud of.

J.V.: You haven’t lived in Grand Island for a while, but I wonder in this day and age, if something happened in Grand Island today, do you think the community would be as galvanized?

S.J.: I don’t know … we have to work on it. These were families that were working for (GIPS). They’re hard workers, they wanted an education (for their kids). Did (the immigration issue) make the work harder? Yeah, but you know, that’s what communities get confronted with. I felt like at that time, we did a fantastic job in Grand Island.

J.V.: What is unique about Grand Island, would you say? What makes it different from Lincoln?

S.J.: A big difference is that Lincoln is one school district and in Grand Island there are two. When I got there, the agreement, the annexation agreement with Northwest needed to be renegotiated. I spent lot of time trying to understand that whole agreement. We ended up in court a couple of times, we ended up before the legislature a couple of times.

The emotions that this brought out every time we had discussions were not helping either side. I would assume it’s still competitive.

(Compared to Lincoln) in Grand Island, the demographics were different. I think the poverty rate was quite a bit higher when we were in Grand Island. From the standpoint of funding we ended up being one of four plaintiffs that sued the state when I was in Grand Island.

J.V.: Why did that happen?

S.J.: We were locked in at a low levy, and our kids were literally losing ground every budgetary year. LPS, Lexington, South Sioux (City) and G.I., we became pariahs in the state (for the lawsuit), because most people were benefiting from the formula. We weren’t.

The judge basically told the administration and the legislature you better make this right, because it’s not fair. People wanted to know, who was I to sue the state? I basically said, when you’re a superintendent of schools, you represent your kids. You have to do to make sure that your kids have what they need.

(Later) I felt like we had everything we needed in Grand Island to be successful. I felt like people that sent their kids to our schools really supported us. It was 10 great years (at GIPS), that probably would have been another 12 had LPS not opened the door.

J.V.: (At a previous job) a local school superintendent told a coworker, “Being in school administrator is one of the loneliest jobs in the world.” Is that accurate?

S.J.: Yeah, I think it is.

There’s a lot more involvement and judgment — from parents, from students, from community, from legislators — about schools that a lot of times might suit them. But it’s not always entirely accurate. I said this many times in Beatrice where I was before Grand Island: We have to make the best decisions we can make with the information we have to benefit our kids.

Things like pandemic decisions, for example — my gosh, they divided every community.

So a roundabout way of saying that the biggest difficulty that (school administrators) have is, parents will look at the educational system through the lens of their own child, then they draw those conclusions. The expectation is, I want my child to be and get everything we (feel) like they should have. Grand Island has got 10,000 kids, so you get 10,000 people who process it that way.

In and of itself that tells you there’s going to be conflict.

You know, some people say, we pay taxes for reading, writing and arithmetic. Leave it at that. We’re so far beyond that as a society.

J.V.: I think that of goes with teaching for testing. I think there are some negative thoughts towards that. My mom was a teacher and I know she didn’t like it.

S.J.: One of our former commissioners warned us about where the country was going on that very item. They basically said that we’re going to hear that we need accountability, because of all the money that goes into public education in the country.

That was a movement that was unstoppable, but we also knew it was going to ratchet up competition. When we had that first round in Grand Island, right after I got there, our student achievement scores were not very good. We knew we had to do a better job of telling kids and families, look, these tests are important. This is the school district’s report card.

There’s one coming out in October. I’ll just give you a little teaser, it’s not going to look good. Some modifications got made in how it’s going to be analyzed and displayed. I think we could see a pretty significant drop (across Nebraska).

J.V.: When you look at — I mean, granted, it’s apples and oranges — but differences between (school district sizes) sometimes there’s a pretty stark difference.

S.J.: The truth of the matter is if people with resources decide to leave the city districts to go to another district, they can take the money with them. It becomes this continuing failure.

J.V.: I read an article today — I think it was an op-ed — that kiddos who were involved in active shooter drills are now … I don’t like to say old enough, but that they can do things like instigate the violence in schools themselves. That they know how things work on the inside.

S.J.: Somebody once asked me in a national meeting, what keeps you awake at night? That’s what keeps me awake at night: that even with all of the training, and all the systems we have in place, and the dollars we’ve invested in security, somebody’s going to leave a door propped open.

If someone in the back of the school props the door open so their husband or wife can bring them lunch, and then something bad happens. I mean, how do you account for that, other than to say, we don’t prop doors open. Our high schools and middle schools have security teams that are walking the halls. It has to be that way.

Schools used to be this open place where anybody can come and participate, volunteer. Now the message the kids are getting … is come in, we’re going to lock the doors. Nobody comes in. We’re going to keep you safe. Oh, by the way, let’s concentrate on math. It’s all changed.

J.V.: I was in high school when Columbine (Colorado school shooting) happened. I remember thinking, Oh, this will never happen again. This is an anomaly. Little did I know … and we adjust accordingly.

S.J.: Surely we can be on guard against mistakes. I’ve read a couple of books lately that tell me these are warnings of the divisiveness that exists in our families and our communities — in our society. My hope is that public education will get back to being recognized as the promoter of democracy.

J.V.: What’s it going to take for people to see schools like that again?

S.J.: Somebody, in my opinion, (who) can unite people so that we can meet in the middle.

It used to be that we could have strong political beliefs, but we’d always agree on education. And now we’re not agreeing on education.

Look at the political campaigns, right? Instead of saying, vote for me, I’m going do everything I can to strengthen our educational system. All we’re hearing about is … school choice (promotion).

J.V.: Education has been politicized. To de-politicize it, that’s a lot of dismantling.

S.J.: We have to keep our personal biases and our personal beliefs or personal politics out of our classrooms, but we have to help kids develop theirs. The way we do that is by teaching them to be inquisitive, teaching them to be collaborative, teaching them to be critical thinkers … if we don’t, we’re going to be more separated in America that we are united.

J.V.: This is a more fun question. You are having the district office at LPS named after you?

S.J.: Yeah, but that didn’t come from me.

J.V.: If there was a building in Grand Island Public Schools, and you could name it after anyone in Grand Island you’ve ever worked with, what building and what person would that be?

S.J.: I don’t want to pick one person out … we named the administration building after Mike Kneale. When I first got to meet Mike, he just absolutely bowled me over.

I don’t know that I can answer that question. There are an awful lot of people from my time in Grand Island.

I don’t know that I see myself as deserving as (LPS does) because I felt like my 12 years (at LPS) and my time in G.I. and Beatrice, I had a job to do. You just do the best job you possibly can. There are a lot of heroes in education.

J.V.: For every one educator that gets a building named after them there ere are probably a thousand others who deserve it as much.

S.J.: (People) might be thinking about what their teachers and their coaches taught them. I wasn’t a very good teacher. I certainly wasn’t a very good coach. But boy, these young people that have gone off and done great things with their life … that’s the power of education. That’s why I’m so glad I stayed in this profession. People just never know the impact you’re having on a young person.

Anyway, I’m sure you’ve got more than you need …

J.V.: You can never have too much information.

S.J.: I will just close on — there will always be a special part my heart for Grand Island and the people of Grand Island. It was a very fulfilling, unique, wonderful experience for my family. I have nothing but great memories of Grand Island days.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.