Mendoza appointed to City Council

Maggie Mendoza is the newly appointed City Council member for Grand Island’s Ward 2.

Mendoza replaces Clay Schutz, who resigned in January to move to Kansas City, Missouri.

Ward 2 covers the southwest Grand Island area, south of Anna Street and west of Locust Street, and a portion south of Old Potash Highway along North Road.

The oath of office was administered Tuesday by Mayor Roger Steele, who welcomed her to the group.

“We have a seat for you, and I want to welcome you to the City Council,” he said.

Mendoza thanked the council for being given the opportunity.

“I am super honored to serve with you. I’m also honored to serve the constituents of Grand Island,” she said. “I’m very much looking forward to continuing the great work you have all done to grow this community.”

She received standing applause.

Mendoza has been a member of the Grand Island community for more than five years. She works for Lincoln NRC Health as a customer success manager.

Mendoza was inspired to pursue the open seat by a desire to see Grand Island be the best city it can be, she said.