Mental health day reset could be used by many

Scary stuff.

GIPS isn’t the only place where you can find a mental health day.

Overworked and understaffed restaurants can be found closing for one day a week or shortening hours in an attempt to give their employees a much-needed break.

It’s not an easy decision. Not being open means a 0% chance at turning a profit. But it’s sometimes a necessary choice and one that owners have to hope pays off long-term.

Not every employer has this option. You can’t shut down a hospital for a mental health day even though health care workers have suffered some of the heaviest tolls from the pandemic.

Many other types of businesses can’t or won’t have a mental health day.

Employees who are overworked at understaffed places try to find a way to keep toiling away for 40-plus hours, week after week, during a time when coworkers could be forced to stay at home for two weeks thanks to COVID.

Yes, indeed, a reset across the whole world would be a wonderful thing right now.

Of course, that isn’t going to happen.

But kudos to those doing their part to try to make things a little better like GIPS did.