Mental health day reset could be used by many

It probably would have been mocked and laughed at in past decades.
But not now. Not in 2021 as a pandemic continues to dominate the news.
Grand Island Public Schools announced a mental health day for staff members and students for Friday with less than 36 hours notice. That gave staff a three-day weekend and students a four-day weekend since they already had Monday off for a teacher in-service day.
An email to GIPS parents announcing the day off said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has been compounded by illnesses such as RSV, strep throat, hand foot and mouth disease and seasonal colds.
“In addition, GIPS is feeling the effects of the national labor shortage, specifically in the area of certified and classified positions. This limited availability within the workforce is impacting our daily fill rates for substitutes. Many staff are covering multiple classrooms to ensure continuity of learning and serving in other capacities in order to provide a safe learning environment for students.
“Our mission remains ‘Every Student, Every Day, A Success’ and is only realized with a healthy and whole staff. We are having to review our operations daily to achieve our goal: ‘Start Strong to Finish Strong.’
“This year is proving to be more challenging, which means we must reset as needed for the benefit of students and staff and sustain safety protocols while remaining focused on keeping our schools open for learning onsite.”
The email went on to state that students and staff members would be provided the day off to “reset for the days ahead” and the board of education would be presented a new school calendar for this year “with changes to reflect mental health” at its Oct. 14 meeting.
Mental health often is brought up, usually after something bad happens.
It’s refreshing to hear about a step taken to address mental health and try to prevent things from becoming a bigger issue.
And can’t we all use a “reset” about right now?
The stress levels, the emotional toll, the effects on mental health — it is impossible to accurately put what this pandemic has done to people into numbers. Areas like this don’t fit nicely on a graph or chart.
But the attempts to provide a glimpse into this topic don’t show surprising results. A pair of surveys indicate that the average share of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety disorder and/or depressive disorder jumped from 11% to 41.1% between January-June 2019 and January 2021.
Young adults (ages 18-24) reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder at a 56% rate.
In Great Britain, young people were referred to mental health services at almost double pre-pandemic rates.
Scary stuff.
GIPS isn’t the only place where you can find a mental health day.
Overworked and understaffed restaurants can be found closing for one day a week or shortening hours in an attempt to give their employees a much-needed break.
It’s not an easy decision. Not being open means a 0% chance at turning a profit. But it’s sometimes a necessary choice and one that owners have to hope pays off long-term.
Not every employer has this option. You can’t shut down a hospital for a mental health day even though health care workers have suffered some of the heaviest tolls from the pandemic.
Many other types of businesses can’t or won’t have a mental health day.
Employees who are overworked at understaffed places try to find a way to keep toiling away for 40-plus hours, week after week, during a time when coworkers could be forced to stay at home for two weeks thanks to COVID.
Yes, indeed, a reset across the whole world would be a wonderful thing right now.
Of course, that isn’t going to happen.
But kudos to those doing their part to try to make things a little better like GIPS did.
You can’t root for a mental health day like you can for a snow day.
But that doesn’t mean it is any less important for the safety of everyone involved. And thankfully, many people realize that isn’t a laughing matter.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com