Mentoring through experiences: Rod Felton hopes to impact students as new TeamMates coordinator

As a kid growing up in Lincoln, Rod Felton knew the importance an adult mentor could have in a young person’s life.
When he was in middle school, he said a man from his church, Buzz, took notice of him and stepped in to be “another adult voice” in his life.
“Buzz would take me and some other guys fishing, camping or just on adventures around Lincoln, investigating urban legends or to the water park in Omaha (back in the ‘80s when they had one),” Felton said. “He spent time with us and listened, offered wisdom and advice but not in a heavy-handed or condemning way.”
Felton said Buzz offered him his first leadership role, took him on his first college visit and led him on the path to where he is today.
After spending almost 20 years mentoring students by working mainly with nonprofits, Felton said he wants to make the same kind of impact on students that Buzz made on him as he leads the TeamMates Mentoring Program of Grand Island as its new coordinator. In his new role, he said he oversees the TeamMates program at all Grand Island 6-12 schools.
Felton replaces Nancy Jones who served as the TeamMates coordinator for 19 years. His first official day as coordinator was Aug. 16, but he said he did some work with Jones prior to his transition to the new role.
Felton said he has spent his first few weeks learning the process of getting a mentee nominated from a teacher or counselor and matching them with a mentor. From there, he said he would typically facilitate an in-person meeting between the two, but that COVID-19 has made that more challenging.
“When COVID hit, we put those (matches) on hold,” Felton said. “So they have been holding and since we cannot have mentors in the building, we have to find some other ways to connect them. It will be virtually and, initially, me involved in the Zoom conversation. We are trying to figure out how that is going to work. I think something is better than not being able to meet. It is always best to meet in person, but right now, with the way the world is, we are going to have to adjust.”
Jennifer Worthington, chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement for Grand Island Public Schools and who supervises the TeamMates coordinator position, said Felton’s experiences will help open doors with students.
“Rod has direct experience as a mentor and a lifelong commitment to youth,” she said. “His unique experiences, enthusiasm for TeamMates and for helping improve students’ lives will help him succeed in this role. We are happy to have him on the team.”
Felton said one of his goals as coordinator is to make TeamMates visible in the community and inform people on how it is helping students and making a difference in their lives.
“I would love ... to go and speak about TeamMates and its impact,” Felton said. “I want to work with businesses and see if they will allow a little extra time once a week so that their employees can go and make an impact on a mentee’s life.”
Another goal of his, Felton said, is to promote longevity in the TeamMates program and keep mentors with mentees longer. He said the board has a goal of 160 matches this year and currently sits right under 120 matches.
Felton said TeamMates always is looking for mentors. He said a mentor should make a three-year commitment to devote 30 to 40 minutes during their lunch hour every week to being a mentor.
Interested mentors must fill out an application form and complete a background check. From there, Felton said, the potential mentor is interviewed and, if they are approved, they undergo some training before they are matched with a mentee.
“I think sometimes we have an idea that a certain type of kid needs a mentor,” he said. “But really, I think every student — every young person — can benefit from having a mentor — somebody who will listen and encourage their strengths.”
Felton said internal research has proven that TeamMates benefits mentees as 95% have fewer disciplinary referrals and 85% see an improvement in unexcused absences. He added 60% of mentees also see a “marked improvement” in their academic performance.
“I think all of these things come out of a relationship between an adult and a student in a familiar, safe environment,” Felton said. “I think the results of mentorship is hard to refute.”
Felton said mentees are in grades 6-12. However, he said, mentors may continue to meet with their mentee in their college years through the TeamMates+ program.
