Mentoring through experiences: Rod Felton hopes to impact students as new TeamMates coordinator

As a kid growing up in Lincoln, Rod Felton knew the importance an adult mentor could have in a young person’s life.

When he was in middle school, he said a man from his church, Buzz, took notice of him and stepped in to be “another adult voice” in his life.

“Buzz would take me and some other guys fishing, camping or just on adventures around Lincoln, investigating urban legends or to the water park in Omaha (back in the ‘80s when they had one),” Felton said. “He spent time with us and listened, offered wisdom and advice but not in a heavy-handed or condemning way.”

Felton said Buzz offered him his first leadership role, took him on his first college visit and led him on the path to where he is today.

After spending almost 20 years mentoring students by working mainly with nonprofits, Felton said he wants to make the same kind of impact on students that Buzz made on him as he leads the TeamMates Mentoring Program of Grand Island as its new coordinator. In his new role, he said he oversees the TeamMates program at all Grand Island 6-12 schools.

Felton replaces Nancy Jones who served as the TeamMates coordinator for 19 years. His first official day as coordinator was Aug. 16, but he said he did some work with Jones prior to his transition to the new role.