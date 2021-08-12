Merrick Arts Council announces new season

CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Arts Council in Central City will open is 2021-22 season with local performer Elton Flodman in September.

Flodman and friends, Country Crossroads, will return with their brand of country music on at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

Season memberships are now available for the five-program season, which also includes:

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m.: Adams and Cooley/Rat Pack Jazz. Program will feature the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, and Nat King Cole

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m.: Mary Carrick and her “Holly Jolly Christmas” Cabaret will kick off the Christmas season with her vocals and band.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m.: Local resident Wendy Carlson and Lori Moss of Grand Island will present a two-person play, “Grace and Glorie.”

Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m.: The Mesner Puppet Theater from Kansas City will present a family show, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Death Star,” a puppet parody of the original “Star Wars” trilogy. They will also do a school assembly that following Monday.