Merrick Arts Council announces new season

CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Arts Council in Central City will open is 2021-22 season with local performer Elton Flodman in September.
Flodman and friends, Country Crossroads, will return with their brand of country music on at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Season memberships are now available for the five-program season, which also includes:
Sunday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m.: Adams and Cooley/Rat Pack Jazz. Program will feature the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, and Nat King Cole
Sunday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m.: Mary Carrick and her “Holly Jolly Christmas” Cabaret will kick off the Christmas season with her vocals and band.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m.: Local resident Wendy Carlson and Lori Moss of Grand Island will present a two-person play, “Grace and Glorie.”
Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m.: The Mesner Puppet Theater from Kansas City will present a family show, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Death Star,” a puppet parody of the original “Star Wars” trilogy. They will also do a school assembly that following Monday.
All programs will take place in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre in Central City, located between Central City High School and Middle School on South Highway 14.
MAC board members are hoping for a more “normal” season in respect to the pandemic, but will make safety recommendations if needed. Last year, MAC was one of the few arts councils in the state that continued to proceed forward with its season with masking recommendations and social distancing.
Season memberships are now on sale, with an early bird pricing if purchased by Aug. 20; $40 for single tickets and $115 for family. After Aug. 20, prices will be $50 and $125 respectively.
For more information email the council at macatthepac@gmail.com, or call the Central City Chamber of Commerce office at 308-946-3897.