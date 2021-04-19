Merrick Arts Council season finale to feature Michael Fitzsimmons

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council will bring its 2020-21 season to a close with a performance from Michael Fitzsimmons on April 25.

Showtime is 7 p.m. on the Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater stage in the Central City Performing Arts Center.

Fitzsimmons is a self-taught percussionist who has mastered the art of musical composition. His first recording was released in 1987 and was influenced by nature and a spiritual awakening. His pieces feature a variety of percussion instruments from around the world, combining a fascinating blend of world beat, fusion and “get up and move” rhythms and melodies.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Fitzsimmons is also a musician at Sacred Heart Parish in Omaha. Check out his Facebook page to hear what his style of music.

Fitzsimmons also will be performing for school students on April 26, and then working with Central City Public School fourth graders in workshops throughout the day.

Wearing masks is still recommended, as well as social distancing in the theater.

Tickets to the performance will be available at the door for $15 for adults, and $8 for students. And as usual, MAC season membership passes will be accepted. For more information, call Suzanne Philippi at 308-940-0274.