Merrick County attorney appointed county judge

Merrick County Attorney Lynelle Homolka of Central City has been named a county court judge in the Fifth District, which consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties.

Homolka was appointed Feb. 18 by Gov. Pete Ricketts. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff.

Homolka, 46, has served as Merrick County attorney and Central Nebraska Youth Services administrator since 2011.

Before her work in Merrick County, she served as a deputy Hall County attorney from 200110.

Homolka earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a juris doctorate degree from Washburn University School of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.

In her role as county attorney, she has handled juvenile, traffic, misdemeanor and felony criminal prosecutions as well as a variety of civil matters such as proceedings related to mental health, child support, employment law, open meetings laws, contracts/interlocal agreements, planning and zoning, ordinance enforcement, tax equalization and inheritance tax review.