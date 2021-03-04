Merrick County attorney appointed county judge

Merrick County Attorney Lynelle Homolka of Central City has been named a county court judge in the Fifth District, which consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties.
Homolka was appointed Feb. 18 by Gov. Pete Ricketts. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff.
Homolka, 46, has served as Merrick County attorney and Central Nebraska Youth Services administrator since 2011.
Before her work in Merrick County, she served as a deputy Hall County attorney from 200110.
Homolka earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a juris doctorate degree from Washburn University School of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.
In her role as county attorney, she has handled juvenile, traffic, misdemeanor and felony criminal prosecutions as well as a variety of civil matters such as proceedings related to mental health, child support, employment law, open meetings laws, contracts/interlocal agreements, planning and zoning, ordinance enforcement, tax equalization and inheritance tax review.
Homolka has practiced criminal and juvenile law for more than 20 years, litigating in excess of 100 criminal jury trials ranging from traffic infractions to felony cases involving violent assault, child abuse, sexual assault and murder.
She is active in the community as a mock trial judge for the Nebraska Bar Association and as a volunteer coach for volleyball and basketball youth clubs. Additionally, she’s involved in numerous public boards and commissions, including the Governor’s Commission for the Protection of Children, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force, the Nebraska County Attorneys Association and the Merrick County Youth Council.
The other finalist submitted to Ricketts by the nominating commission was Ross Luzum of Aurora.