Merrick County food bank Nov. 5 at fairgrounds

CENTRAL CITY — The November Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.

The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The address is 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.

