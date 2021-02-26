 Skip to main content
Merrick County food bank set for March 6
Merrick County food bank set for March 6

CENTRAL CITY — The March Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church has been moved to Central City High School.

The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, on the east side of the school at 1510 28th St. in Central City.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

