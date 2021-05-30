 Skip to main content
Merrick County food bank set for Saturday
CENTRAL CITY — The next Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church is planned for Saturday at the Merrick County Fairgrounds in Central City.

Food distribution will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or until the food is gone. The address is 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or back seat.

