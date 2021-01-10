Merrick County food distribution is a community effort

Balliet’s wife, Linda, said the day was refreshing, and it “was good to see people out.”

Make no mistake, though. The volunteers know their work is important.

“The need for this is greater than you would ever imagine,” Norman Balliet said.

Linda Balliet said they were helping people in a time of need, feeding those who can’t feed themselves.

Monte Hopkins said he’s “so proud” of the community’s food bank effort. When he and his wife, Patricia, leave town during the summer, they miss working at the food bank.

The food bank is offered 12 months a year, usually on the first Saturday of the month.

The volunteers do the work for “the greater good of man,” said Natalie Foulk.

“We’re doing what we’re supposed to do. We’re taking care of people,” Lucas said.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. Each box of nonperishable food carried the label “Disaster Response.”

Recipients also received produce, bread and milk.

The semitruck from Omaha arrived at about 10 a.m. Foulk signs for the food.