Merrick County man dies in house fire

A Merrick County man died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.
William “Bill” Cedar, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews, according to a news release.
At about 3:15 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the corner of State Highway 14 and L Road in rural Central City to investigate a report of heavy smoke coming from a house, according to the release. When they arrived, flames were visible. Fire crews from Central City, Palmer, Chapman, Clarks, Marquette and Hordville assisted to gain control of the fire. Central City Ambulance also was at the scene.
One firefighter received medical treatment on-site and was released.
The fire is under investigation by the county sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshall’s Office, the release stated.