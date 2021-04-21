Merrick County Republicans schedule meeting for April 26

CENTRAL CITY — Merrick County Republicans will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Central City Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., in Central City.
Those attending can show support for their party and hear from Loren Lippincott, a District 34 legislative candidate, and Kirk Penner from Aurora, in addition to a representative from the Nebraska GOP.
Be ready to discuss current issues. For additional information, call 308-946-2740.
