Merrick County Republicans schedule meeting for April 26
CENTRAL CITY — Merrick County Republicans will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Central City Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., in Central City.

Those attending can show support for their party and hear from Loren Lippincott, a District 34 legislative candidate, and Kirk Penner from Aurora, in addition to a representative from the Nebraska GOP.

Be ready to discuss current issues. For additional information, call 308-946-2740.

