Merrick County Santa Cop accepting gifts, donations for children
CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office is accepting new and unwrapped gifts, and monetary donations, to provide Christmas for Merrick County children and their families.

Santa Cop is a nonprofit organization, and all proceeds go directly to Merrick County children. All efforts to support the program are voluntary.

Sheriff John Westman and his wife, Lindsay, started the program in 2016. That year Santa Cop served more than 160 children and 73 families throughout Merrick County.

If you know of someone in need, or have questions, contact Sheriff Westman at 308-946-2346 or merrickcountysantacop@outlook.com.

