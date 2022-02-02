Meth, brass knuckles found after Grand Island pursuit Tuesday

Methamphetamines and brass knuckles were found by Grand Island police during the arrest of a Grand Island man and woman early Tuesday.

Michelle Wallace, 33, and Bradley Goodro, 36, were arrested after a pursuit.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers observed a blue sedan with no plates or papers heading west on West Second Street near North Blaine Street. The vehicle turned north onto Blaine.

When GIPD performed a U-turn to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed. The car headed east on Old Lincoln Highway, according to GIPD, and quickly turned into Personal Automotive at 2404 W. Old Lincoln Highway.

The vehicle headed to a corner behind the building, “causing the back tires to break traction and causing a large amount of dust,” according to GIPD’s Tuesday media report. Still inside the car, the suspects shut off the vehicle and attempted to hide behind the building.

As they performed a traffic stop, officers observed the occupants manipulating items in the vehicle, based on the media report.

The driver was identified as Wallace and Goodro as the passenger.