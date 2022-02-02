Meth, brass knuckles found after Grand Island pursuit Tuesday

Methamphetamines and brass knuckles were found by Grand Island police during the arrest of a Grand Island man and woman early Tuesday.
Michelle Wallace, 33, and Bradley Goodro, 36, were arrested after a pursuit.
At about 12:30 a.m., officers observed a blue sedan with no plates or papers heading west on West Second Street near North Blaine Street. The vehicle turned north onto Blaine.
When GIPD performed a U-turn to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed. The car headed east on Old Lincoln Highway, according to GIPD, and quickly turned into Personal Automotive at 2404 W. Old Lincoln Highway.
The vehicle headed to a corner behind the building, “causing the back tires to break traction and causing a large amount of dust,” according to GIPD’s Tuesday media report. Still inside the car, the suspects shut off the vehicle and attempted to hide behind the building.
As they performed a traffic stop, officers observed the occupants manipulating items in the vehicle, based on the media report.
The driver was identified as Wallace and Goodro as the passenger.
A record check showed that Wallace did not have a valid driver’s license. She was unable to provide proof of ownership or insurance for the vehicle.
When GIPD took inventory of the vehicle, brass knuckles were located under Goodro’s seat, police say. A records check showed he has multiple prior felony convictions and is prohibited from carrying weapons.
Methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia were found concealed in the vehicle. The occupants “attempted to conceal the items from being discovered,” according to the GIPD report.
Both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition, Wallace was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, no proof of insurance, no operator’s license and no proof of ownership.
Goodro also was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.