Meth, suspected fentanyl seized in traffic stop on I-80 near Grand Island

Two Coloradoans, caught speeding Saturday morning on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, were allegedly traveling with 37 grams of methamphetamine, 32 suspected fentanyl pills and numerous other drugs.

A Nebraska State Trooper observed their eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 98 mph at mile marker 321 at about 10:30 a.m.

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, says a news release from the State Patrol. In addition to the meth and suspected fentanyl pills, a search of the Grand Cherokee turned up smaller amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, marijuana and prescription pills.

The driver, Nathan Bottenberg, 40, and passenger, Imogen Minch, 23, both of Greeley, Colo., were arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

In another case, a trooper attempted to stop a Chevrolet Malibu for an improper turn at the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 34 at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday. The driver accelerated to more than 110 mph and the trooper initiated a pursuit southbound on Highway 281.