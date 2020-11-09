‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community

“Many times, I might not be involved in the beginning stages of what is going to be said, but, if we are going to do a town hall meeting, I am in the planning session of what we are going to talk about and who is going to be there,” Barcenas said. “At times when we have enough time to plan, I might get the message ahead of time where I am able to look at it, translate it and make sure that I am using correct language. Other times, I am interpreting right on the spot. But it is a topic that I am familiar with as a school board member.”

Grover said she and GIPS are “very fortunate” to have Barcenas as part of the team, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when schools moved to remote learning and the district needed to communicate messages to families.

“During the pandemic, Mr. Barcenas was able to immediately help us to get boots on the ground very quickly and to get information out to our parents,” she said. “He is always there translating for us. When we needed to do town hall meetings, he was a part of that. He has relationship and trust capital that allows us to add to the value of his trust with the trust that we have with our families, too.”

With racial tensions in the U.S. increasing since the death of George Floyd in May, Barcenas said not only do racial issues need to be acknowledged, but they need to be talked about as well.