Mia’s Food Truck offers a menu that has something for everyone

Everybody has a favorite cuisine.

Some folks like Mexican food. Others like Italian food. And there are those who only go for American cuisine.

There’s a simple answer that will satisfy all of the above, and it’s located in Grand Island.

Mia’s Food Truck, at 222 Stolley Park Rd., has a solution for those who would like a particular cuisine or perhaps to mix and match. Mia’s is an acronym: Mexican, Italian and American.

The food truck and location was home to the former Sugo, which specialized in Italian cuisine. The truck, and the building where it is parked, is now owned by Jay Contreras and Reuben Rodriguez.

Mia’s doesn’t have a website, but it does have a Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Mias-103053774943470 — where you can find a menu and the restaurant’s number. If you send a text to 308-930-9194, you can place an order for pickup. Customer can then pick up their orders in about 20 minutes. Walk-ups are also encouraged.

Contreras is the head cook and has many years experience in the restaurant business. Prior to opening up the food truck in October, she was the owner of Mia’s Tavern in Stromsburg.