Mia’s Food Truck offers a menu that has something for everyone

Everybody has a favorite cuisine.
Some folks like Mexican food. Others like Italian food. And there are those who only go for American cuisine.
There’s a simple answer that will satisfy all of the above, and it’s located in Grand Island.
Mia’s Food Truck, at 222 Stolley Park Rd., has a solution for those who would like a particular cuisine or perhaps to mix and match. Mia’s is an acronym: Mexican, Italian and American.
The food truck and location was home to the former Sugo, which specialized in Italian cuisine. The truck, and the building where it is parked, is now owned by Jay Contreras and Reuben Rodriguez.
Mia’s doesn’t have a website, but it does have a Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Mias-103053774943470 — where you can find a menu and the restaurant’s number. If you send a text to 308-930-9194, you can place an order for pickup. Customer can then pick up their orders in about 20 minutes. Walk-ups are also encouraged.
Contreras is the head cook and has many years experience in the restaurant business. Prior to opening up the food truck in October, she was the owner of Mia’s Tavern in Stromsburg.
Contreras brings her cooking talents to create unique dishes, such as the Supreme Fries on the Mexican menu. It consists of French fries covered with nacho cheese, and the meat of your selection, along with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. There are four other entrées on the Mexican menu: tortas, tortas ahogadas, four tacos meal, sincronizada and three gorditas rojas.
The Italian menu offers meat balls, lasagna, vodka tortellini, chicken alfredo, napolitano and diavolo.
Included on the American menu are burgers, hot beef sandwich, BLT sandwich, club sandwich and chicken wings.
There are also kid’s meals for the younger crowd or those seeking a smaller portion size.
Rodriguez is also the co-owner of Double R Boxing in Grand Island. He purchased Sugo from his Double R Boxing partner.
When coming up with the name, the partners decided to rebrand it as Mia’s, which was the name of Contreras’ former tavern and restaurant in Stromsburg.
She closed her place in Stromsburg last year, according to Rodriguez, when she purchased Big Moments, a wedding-planning business. Big Moments is located in the building next to Mia’s Food Truck; see Big Moments’ Facebook page for more information at www.facebook.com/bigmoments2020.
Mia’s is closed on Sunday and Monday. It is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
Regardless of the cuisine, Rodriguez said all menu items are under $10.
He said the food truck is primarily stationary at its Stolley Park Road location, but it can also travel to festivals and other public gatherings, along with catered events.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodriguez said business has been slow, but it has built up a loyal following since its October opening.
“We have our loyal customers who come every night,” he said. “We have been staying busy.”
He said, like many other restaurant businesses during the pandemic, they have had their “ups and downs,” but business has been good for the most part.
Rodriguez said being able to have customers text their orders has helped the business.
Mia’s Food Truck’s slogan is “We have something for everyone.
“We offer an affordable menu with quality products,” Rodriguez said. “Anybody who has tried her food comes back again and again. Her food is great. We have just the right menu for you if you have trouble deciding.”
The uniqueness of Mia’s three-cuisine menu has helped to draw customers, and Rodriguez is optimistic about the future, especially as society slowly returns to a post-pandemic economy.
