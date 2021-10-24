Mice are fall’s unwelcome houseguests

Temperatures are dipping and that can only mean two things. Halloween will be here soon, and mice will start migrating inside.

Take a few steps now to make sure the “guests” that come to your house are the cute ones dressed up in costumes, not the furry, unwelcome kind.

House mice are common guests once the outdoor temperatures drop. These small, light gray, furry rodents have large ears and long tail. Their preferred food is grains, but they will munch on just about anything. One reason mice can be a problem once inside is due to their rapid ability to reproduce. Each year, a female mouse can produce 5-10 litters, with about 5-6 young per litter. Mice make nests out of materials like paper, feathers, or other fluffy materials.

Understanding how mice function helps in the control process. They have relatively poor eyesight and are near-sighted. To make up for this deficit, they utilize their whiskers to feel the walls as they move around. Mice also have extreme physical abilities. They can climb up vertical surfaces, balance along wire cables, jump 10 inches high or across a 3-foot gap, and survive a 9-foot drop. Their most impressive feat is being able to squeeze their bodies into holes a quarter inch in diameter, the size of a pencil.