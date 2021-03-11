Microchips reunite animals and owners

Microchips are great at reuniting pets with their owners, but they also have another benefit.
The implanted chip can prove that an animal belongs to you. That’s important when ownership becomes an issue, says Dr. Missy Girard-Lemons of Animal Medical Clinic in Grand Island.
The chip, which is about the size of a long grain of rice, is placed between an animal’s shoulders.
“That is the universal location in which they should be implanted ... in the subcutaneous tissue between the shoulder blades,” Girard-Lemons said.
Girard-Lemons probably does most microchipping when animals are under anesthesia for other procedures, such as dental work or spaying and neutering.
But she also does implants separately. The staff gives the animal a treat to distract it during the procedure.
“You get very quick at doing it. It takes a second to implant it,” she said.
Animal Medical Clinic tries to scan “every new pet that walks through our door, whether it’s a puppy or a kitten or an adult dog that’s been rescued, because a lot of the rescue groups, a lot of the humane societies and a lot of breeders will put them in,” Girard-Lemons said.
Sometimes, an animal has been microchipped, but the information hasn’t been registered online.
“It really doesn’t do any good if it’s not registered,” she said.
If somebody brings in a dog that just showed up on a porch, “we scan them, and we look for a microchip,” said Dr. Michael Reilly of the South Locust Veterinary Clinic.
Most of the time, the dog doesn’t have a chip.
“But every so often, you’ll find one,” Reilly said.
Responsible people will call the owner to see if he or she wants the dog back.
“Some breeders will bring me whole litters of puppies and have every single puppy microchipped at six or seven weeks of age,” Reilly said.
Having an animal microchipped is a selling point for the puppy, he said.
Microchips have been around for 20 years or more.
Originally, multiple companies manufactured microchips that operated at different megahertz, Reilly said. You had to have a specific reader to read a certain type of chip.
But now, chips and readers are universal, he said.
Customers can choose different levels of service. Most people choose the basic level, Reilly said.
But “there are companies that will actually advertise that your dog is lost,” he said. For people who’ve chosen the higher level of service, those companies will proactively work to find the lost pet.
Reilly has seen the benefits of microchips.
“We had one dog that was returned to its owners after three years,” he said.
Another dog lost in Grand Island ended up in Hastings. The dog had been gone for five days. Someone who had the dog turned it loose. The pet was returned to its owner.
If a dog’s collar is removed, the person in possession of the animal can then say, “it’s my dog now,” Reilly said. But a microchip can prove otherwise.
Animal Medical Clinic uses a brand called Home Again. In addition to supplying identity, when scanned, the chip also provides the animal’s body temperature.
Tattoos and microchips are both permanent methods of animal identification, Girard-Lemons said.
At the Central Nebraska Humane Society, implanting a microchip is included in the adoption fee for dogs and cats, said Emily Beck, one of the shelter’s managers.
The cost of adopting a dog ranges from $75 to $350, depending on the animal’s age. Adopting a cat costs $75 to $125.
Those charges cover vaccinations and boosters, spaying and neutering and flea and tick treatment. Dogs also get a worm treatment and cats are tested for feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus.