Microchips reunite animals and owners

“It really doesn’t do any good if it’s not registered,” she said.

If somebody brings in a dog that just showed up on a porch, “we scan them, and we look for a microchip,” said Dr. Michael Reilly of the South Locust Veterinary Clinic.

Most of the time, the dog doesn’t have a chip.

“But every so often, you’ll find one,” Reilly said.

Responsible people will call the owner to see if he or she wants the dog back.

“Some breeders will bring me whole litters of puppies and have every single puppy microchipped at six or seven weeks of age,” Reilly said.

Having an animal microchipped is a selling point for the puppy, he said.

Microchips have been around for 20 years or more.

Originally, multiple companies manufactured microchips that operated at different megahertz, Reilly said. You had to have a specific reader to read a certain type of chip.

But now, chips and readers are universal, he said.

Customers can choose different levels of service. Most people choose the basic level, Reilly said.