Mid-American Stock Show in Grand Island an inaugural event

The Mid-American Stock Show has never been in Grand Island before, because it's never existed before.

The inaugural event continues through Saturday at Fonner Park. Running in the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn and Five Points Bank Arena, it began on Oct. 29.

People in the livestock industry "put together an event that's by stockmen for stockmen," said Charles Terry, who's a member of the Mid-American Stock Show board. The livestock owners wanted to bring cattle to the show and compete against each other, "which is what we love to do," he said.

The event is also a promotion for the industry. "It's an advertisement for the ranches from across the country," Terry said. "We have cattle from coast to coast that are here." The cattle come from, among other places, California, Texas and the East Coast.

Terry, who lives in Winchester, Kansas, is also the the announcer for the show.

He and Chad Wright, another Kansan, expect the Mid-American Stock Show to grow. They also said it will be back in Grand Island next year.

This year, close to two dozen states are represented. The show includes more than 1,000 entries.

A news release says the Mid-American Stock Show is a "new and inclusive livestock show formed by a group of elite stockmen and livestock enthusiasts from across the country, aimed at preserving our nation's American western heritage and a venue to showcase elite livestock."

"Our main purpose is to provide a platform for the individual breeders to come and display their cattle, and try to help them promote their programs that they have going," Wright said.

Wright, who lives in Clayton, Kansas, is president of the Mid-American Stock Show.

Organizers brought the event to Grand Island because of "the facility, more than anything," Terry said.

The local crew has been helpful, and the city of Grand Island has been "more than accommodating," he said. "This is one of the most amazing facilities for this type of thing around."

What does Wright think of Grand Island? "Oh, love it. Great facility. Great people," he said.

In addition to cattle, the show brings together goats, lambs, sheep and hogs.

The organizers devote a lot of attention to junior livestock growers, Terry said.

He invites families to come out before the week is over. They'll enjoy watching, and the Mid-American Stock Show wants to have a good impact on the community, he said.