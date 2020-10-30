Mid-Nebraska says it properly recycles items

Mid-Nebraska Disposal says the idea that recycling items aren’t really recycled is complete garbage.

The Independent followed up a recent voicemail from a Grand Island homeowner, who was wondering whether items meant for recycling are mixed in with the regular trash.

“Absolutely not,” said Scott Woodward of Mid-Nebraska Disposal. “All I can speak for is Mid-Nebraska and I can guarantee you that our stuff is getting recycled.”

Mid-Nebraska sends the recycled items to Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Items not meant for recycling don’t make the trip to Sioux Falls. Some people put trash and other items in bins that have to be removed, Woodward said.

But all of the properly placed items are baled together and sent toward a new future after recycling. The Sioux Falls facility “separates it all out,” Woodward said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The items accepted are cereal and pancake boxes, tin and aluminum cans, newspapers, Nos. 1-7 plastic bottles, phone books (with covers removed), magazines, junk mail and cardboard.

Liquids and caps should be removed from the plastic bottles.