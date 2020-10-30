 Skip to main content
Mid-Nebraska says it properly recycles items
Recyling photo

A Grand Island homeowner set out items for recycling earlier this week.

 The Independent/Jeff Bahr

Mid-Nebraska Disposal says the idea that recycling items aren’t really recycled is complete garbage.

The Independent followed up a recent voicemail from a Grand Island homeowner, who was wondering whether items meant for recycling are mixed in with the regular trash.

“Absolutely not,” said Scott Woodward of Mid-Nebraska Disposal. “All I can speak for is Mid-Nebraska and I can guarantee you that our stuff is getting recycled.”

Mid-Nebraska sends the recycled items to Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Items not meant for recycling don’t make the trip to Sioux Falls. Some people put trash and other items in bins that have to be removed, Woodward said.

But all of the properly placed items are baled together and sent toward a new future after recycling. The Sioux Falls facility “separates it all out,” Woodward said.

The items accepted are cereal and pancake boxes, tin and aluminum cans, newspapers, Nos. 1-7 plastic bottles, phone books (with covers removed), magazines, junk mail and cardboard.

Liquids and caps should be removed from the plastic bottles.

Officials at Management of Heartland Disposal, which also does recycling pickup in the area, could not be reached. A woman who answered the phone at Heartland did indicate they recycle all that they can.

Mid-Nebraska says it was the first locally owned trash hauler to offer curbside recycling.

The cost of once-a-week pickup is $4 per month.

The company’s website asks that customers not put their recycling bin out for pickup until it’s completely full.

Items not accepted for recycling are plastic foam, glass bottles, plastic bags, paper towels, toilet paper and hazardous waste, including needles and blades.

Tags

