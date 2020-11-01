Midwest Medical provides air and ambulances services in Grand Island

Midwest Medical, founded in Columbus and based in Omaha, serves 14 locations across Nebraska alone, including one in Grand Island at 2650 N. Diers Ave.
The company provides ambulance and air services in communities with as few as 1,800 people and as many as 5 million.
“The majority of our business is inter-facility work, meaning we transport people usually from smaller hospitals to bigger hospitals based on their needs,” CEO Jeff Shullaw said.
The new Grand Island Regional Medical Center will benefit both the community and Midwest Medical, Shullaw said.
“It’s a hospital that we’ve aligned with and will work with,” he said. “We also work with CHI (Health) all over Nebraska, which operates St. Francis. We try to be pretty neutral in the hospital competition arena. We’re there to provide service from point A to point B, whoever it is that calls.”
Of Midwest Medical’s many operations, Grand Island is unique, Shullaw said.
“There’s people that have been there for a long time, and who do this job day in and day out unwaveringly. Not something normal in our industry,” he said. “It’s an industry with a high turnover. We’ve got real seasoned pros there in Grand Island.”
With the new GIRMC, Midwest Medical could expand in Grand Island.
“We’ll expand the number of providers we have in town based on the call volume. I think it’s still to be seen,” Shullaw said. “Will the new hospital be transporting more people to Lincoln and Omaha, or will there be fewer because maybe there will be additional services in town? We’re not really clear on how that will play out yet, but we’ll be watching it closely.”
The service is one appreciated in the community.
“We provide a good service, a needed service,” he said. “We’re very strong on customer service and we treat our patients and hospitals and health care systems that we deal with as good as we can. We’ve been in business for 32 years, so we’ve had some practice at it.”
The need for such a necessary service remains great for many communities.
“There are health systems all over the country that ask us daily if we would consider setting up operations in their areas,” Shullaw said. “It’s just an underserved industry.”
Midwest Medical’s mission is to “provide sustainable access to healthcare for people everywhere.”
It’s a mission not without challenges, though, Shullaw said.
“That’s a tough thing to do in our industry these days, but that’s our mission,” he said, “to be in areas where people need to be transported to higher levels of care.”
Part of the challenge is reimbursement rates.
“Reimbursement rates are extremely low for our industry,” Shullaw said. “There’s a national shortage of providers. EMTs and paramedics are extremely hard to come by these days. There’s very few of them.”
There are also regulatory hurdles to overcome.
“We have state and local EMS licensing authorities and regulatory bodies that we have to work with and adhere to the rules,” Shullaw said. “They vary, state by state, and location to location, as to what ambulance providers are allowed to do.”
Such obstacles are fewer in Nebraska, Shullaw said.
“Nebraska is actually one of the easier states that I’ve dealt with,” he said. “Currently we’re dealing with about 10 states. Nebraska’s on the cutting edge of EMS protocols, the way the services are operated. We have an excellent EMS program that’s run by (Department of Health & Human Services) in Nebraska.”
He added, “It’s by far the best that I’ve dealt with anywhere.”
COVID-19 has also impacted Midwest Medical’s services.
“At first, there was some fear and they kind of backed away,” Shullaw said. “We were worried we wouldn’t have people to provide the necessary services. But all in all, they’ve really stepped up to the plate and done an excellent job taking care of COVID patients.”
Shullaw said he enjoys knowing that Midwest Medical helps make a difference in people’s lives and in the communities the company serves.
“I love my job. I’ve done this for a long time,” he said. “I actually started with Midwest Medical when it was a very small company that operated just a few ambulances in Central Nebraska. We’ve grown that now to where we have over a hundred ambulances and we’re providing hundreds of transports a day nationwide. I feel really good. We get a lot of positive feedback from our customers and patients.”
For more information, visit www.midwest-med.com/.
