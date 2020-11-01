Midwest Medical provides air and ambulances services in Grand Island

“We’ll expand the number of providers we have in town based on the call volume. I think it’s still to be seen,” Shullaw said. “Will the new hospital be transporting more people to Lincoln and Omaha, or will there be fewer because maybe there will be additional services in town? We’re not really clear on how that will play out yet, but we’ll be watching it closely.”

The service is one appreciated in the community.

“We provide a good service, a needed service,” he said. “We’re very strong on customer service and we treat our patients and hospitals and health care systems that we deal with as good as we can. We’ve been in business for 32 years, so we’ve had some practice at it.”

The need for such a necessary service remains great for many communities.

“There are health systems all over the country that ask us daily if we would consider setting up operations in their areas,” Shullaw said. “It’s just an underserved industry.”

Midwest Medical’s mission is to “provide sustainable access to healthcare for people everywhere.”

It’s a mission not without challenges, though, Shullaw said.