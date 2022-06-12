Miletta Vista Winery perseveres, thrives, rises from the ashes — literally

ST. PAUL — Six local fire departments took six hours to subdue a blaze that could have ended almost any business. But not Miletta Vista Winery.

June 23 marks the 10th anniversary of the early-morning fire that ravaged the winery east of Highway 281, four miles north of St. Paul.

Mick and Loretta McDowell started the hilltop vineyard and winery in 2007. By June 23, 2012, the young winery already had about 30 awards from international, national and state wine competitions — including a 2012 Best of Show White Wine award at the U.S. National Competition in Sonoma, California.

The 2012 fire was deemed accidental, sparking from burning garbage.

The rebuilding of Miletta Vista Winery, however, has not been.

With a lot of effort, support and spirit, the winery reopened within a year. By end of June 2013 the well-renowned, flourishing business had risen from the ashes — literally.

The winery celebrated its reopening, which included a new floor plan in retail and production areas, a new 75-by-62-foot steel building, a “staff retreat room” fit for private anniversaries.

According to Miletta Vista’s website, following the fire the restaurant and tasting room doubled is space. The winery’s new layout boasted a 35% floor space increase, a state-of-the-art fermentation floor and chilling system.

The winery’s first new vintage in 2013 was rewarded with three double-golds for the three entries in Florida February 2014, according to the business. Shortly after, the Jefferson Cup Invitational competition, bestowed its highest honor to Miletta Vista’s 2014 dry brianna.

It was then Nebraska’s most-awarded dry white wine.

The current facilities include the Heritage Room with a view of the river valley. Accommodating 40-45 people, the winery suggests using the room for showers and private parties. Specialized food options are available.

The winery has also proven popular as the perfect — and a popular—place to get married. If desired, the Heritage Room can be used for wedding receptions.

According the winery’s website, it is “motorcycle and show car friendly.”

There is also an on-site restaurant, featuring homemade dressing and as much local, fresh produce from local farmers as possible. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with appetizers anytime during open hours.

Miletta Vista is one of 23 Nebraska wineries and nine tasting rooms on the Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association’s passport program. The statewide program promotes Nebraska wines, but also encourages people to visit communities and interact with other businesses statewide — not just wineries.

Two decades after Mick McDowell planed his first crop of grapes in 2002, the relatively-young, but internationally-renown winery has a story that takes many wineries much more time to establish. On top of rising from the ashes.

As Miletta Vista’s post-fire reopening July 2013 approached, Mick McDowell told the Grand Island Independent:

“It is what you do with the circumstances that you are served with. Everybody has adversity in their lives and how we deal with that adversity determines our character.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.