Mindy Walters takes patient care out into the Grand Island community

Mindy Walters, a nurse at Grand Island’s CHI Health St. Francis, takes her care for patients beyond the walls of a hospital.

Walters leads community education courses, such as Stop the Bleed classes, Husker Harvest Days activities, and water safety events, among other efforts.

A nurse of 20 years, Walters is the trauma program coordinator at St. Francis.

She was educated at Grand Island’s Central Community College, received her bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Methodist and last year completed her master’s degree in nursing.

Much is involved in trauma care, Walters explained.

“We are a level-3 trauma center, by the American College of Surgeons,” she said. “What my job basically entails is making sure we meet the standard guidelines and that all policies and procedures are up-to-date with the most evidence-based practices in healthcare.”

Walters also provides education to nursing staff and some physicians.

“I make sure everybody has their certifications,” she said. “We run trauma drills with trauma patients. I’m also heavily involved with disaster preparedness.”

Trauma care can be highly stressful, said Walters.

“One of the goals of mine is to train people so they know exactly what to do when those situations arise, so that when everybody’s working as a team and we’re all following the same steps, it makes the trauma team in general run more smoothly,” she said.

Seeing a team come together in an urgent situation is very rewarding, Walters said.

“If somebody’s unfortunately going through a traumatic event, seeing everybody pulling together, knowing exactly what to do at the right time to help save that life, is an amazing experience,” she said.

Trauma doesn’t have to be as severe as a vehicular accident to be serious.

“It’s as simple as somebody falling and breaking a hip,” Walters said. “People don’t think of those as traumas, but they really are. Somebody in those situations can really have a long term effect from an injury as simple as a fall.”

A passion for Walters is community outreach and support involving prevention.

This year’s Summer Safety Spectacular will give out bicycle helmets to children to prevent head injuries, for example.

“Stop the Bleed” is a basic CPR course that teaches people how to recognize and treat life-threatening bleeding.

Walters was first inspired to go into nursing from encounters she had as a child.

“A neighbor of mine had a child with cerebral palsy,” said Walters. “I remember going over there and visiting her and playing games and just watching the care that her family was able to give her with basic nursing. I got to learn some of those skills and the idea of how caring for others and families and how important that was.”

