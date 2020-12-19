Mismanagement of pandemic has cost many Nebraska lives

The numbers describing the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and in Nebraska as of Dec. 15 tell a story of appalling mismanagement.

Our infection rates can be quantified by the proportion of the population that is, or has been, infected with this virus:

— The United States infection rate is 5.2% — among the highest in the world.

— Nebraska’s infection rate is 7.7% — almost 50% higher than the horrific U.S. rate.

— All 93 Nebraska counties have had COVID-19 infections — the least in any county is 15.

— Nebraska’s rate in our 10 largest counties is 7.8% and in the smaller counties is 7.4% — the smaller counties are catching up quickly.

By contrast, the infection rate in Canada is 1.3% and in Germany is 1.6%. Both Canada and Germany have had recent surges in infections, but those surges have been significantly less than in the United States.

The death rates to date, per 100,000 population are:

— United States’ death rate is 94.

— Nebraska’s death rate is 73 (22% lower than the U.S. rate).