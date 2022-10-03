Miss Aurora named Harvest of Harmony queen

Kaitlyn Oswald of Aurora is the 2022 Harvest of Harmony Queen.

Oswald, who was one of 18 competitors, was crowned at the pageant Friday at College Park.

Oswald is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, the National Honor Society and speech. She is also involved in one-act, the spring play, band and the school musical. She enjoys volunteering at her church and the Memorial Community Health thrift shop. She plans to continue her education after high school by attending college and focusing on neuroscience.

The first runner-up was Samantha Gearhart of Grand Island Senior High. Julianna Maxfield, Miss Fullerton Public Schools, was second runner-up.

They were followed by Miss Grand Island Northwest, Elizabeth Morrow, who was third runner-up, and Miss Wood River Rural Schools, Eva Green, fourth runner-up.

Josie Steele, who was Miss Kearney, was Miss Congeniality.

The other candidates were Desiree Smith, Miss Amherst; Anne Praise Santos, Miss Boone Central; Harley Bartels, Miss Brady; Brielle Hamer, Miss Central City; Jacelyn Rutherford, Miss Cross County; Hailey Keezer, Miss Doniphan-Trumbull; Daisy Bravo, Miss Grand Island Central Catholic; Shayna Klute, Miss Hampton; Payton Gerken, Miss McCool Junction; Allison Kuhn, Miss Osceola; Joslynn Donahey, Miss Palmer, and Maya Becker, Miss St. Paul;

The pageant judging took place throughout the day on Friday. The evening pageant program began at 6:30.

The contestants answered questions during a five-minute interview. They were judged on their responses to interview questions, resume, personal appearance and their life aspirations.

The pageant chair was Jen Barker.

The participating contestants were high school senior girls selected by their schools. The Harvest of Harmony pageant judges selected five finalists.

