Miss Nebraska shares stories with Shoemaker Elementary students

A class of kindergartners paid as much rapt attention Wednesday as a class of kindergartners can to Shoemaker Elementary’s guest reader - Miss Nebraska 2021 Morgan Holen.

With every page, students at Shoemaker learned how important it is – and how good it feels – to fill others’ “buckets,” thanks to Holen’s favorite book, “How Full is Your Bucket? For Kids” by Tom Rath and Mary Reckmeyer.

Holen said she knew it would be the perfect book to read Wednesday, which was Read Across America Day. “It talks about how students can fill each other’s ‘buckets’ by being kind to one another. This is a great way to introduce looking for people’s talents as opposed to looking for what they’re not good at. And it’s a great way to translate that information for a younger generation.”

Shoemaker Principal Lee Wolfe said the school planned some activities for students in relation to Holen’s book selection. “(Students) got to write little ‘droplets’ to put in someone’s bucket. Some kids wrote one to me. A lot of kids were writing to their parents or a friend.”

Even the youngest of Shoemaker’s students got in on the bucket-filling, Wolfe said. “A lot of students in the younger grades said they would make sure to go home and hug their dad because they helped them so much. They were going to do little things to fill people’s buckets and sometimes that can make a huge difference.”

Holen seemed to be in her element.

“I love being around bucket fillers,” Holen said with a smile.

It seems Holen knows quite a bit about filling buckets herself. She traveled to Grand Island to read to each elementary grade at Shoemaker. “I reached out to the school,” she said. “I knew it was Read Across America Week and wanted to get into as many schools as possible. So luckily, our schedules matched up and I was able to make the trip from Omaha to Grand Island (today).”

When he heard from Holen, Wolfe conferred with staff members on the school’s Read Across America and social-emotional learning teams, he said. “We’ve not really brought in speakers here a whole lot with the COVID pandemic the last few years. It sounded like a very reasonable, affordable opportunity to read a great book that would encourage kindness and making others feel good about themselves.”

The staff members gave the green light with the star power likely being a major factor. “The name and the title resonate with people,” Wolfe said.

Holen said engagements like Wednesday’s are something she enjoys. “I love interacting with kids and all of the different grade levels,” Holen said after reading to the kindergarteners. “Students are so curious and they always have entertaining questions.”

In addition to storytime, Holen told the classes a little bit about herself with a slide presentation of photos, and shared what Miss Nebraska is all about.

Holen also had a lunch date with some Shoemaker girls, arranged by Wolfe.

“I asked her to sit with a group of girls in grades three, four and five,” Wolfe explained. “We chose a lottery system kind of deal to eat lunch with Miss Nebraska.”

Nine lucky young ladies got to lunch with Holden. Wolfe said he wanted the moment to be special. “I really hope that they remember it for a long time,” he said. “They were just glowing – more than they already do. Their conversations were really special, and she gave a little autographed picture to each of them.”

Still, as Holen’s favorite read indicates, you don’t have to wear a sparkling crown to make a difference.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

