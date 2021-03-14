Missing: 60 minutes of my valuable time

Many, many years ago, when my now teenagers were newborns, questioning my memory was a daily occurrence.
Being sleep deprived leaves new parents with an inability to function on anything other than autopilot for most days.
And that leads to moments like one where I poured myself a glass of water but couldn’t find it 10 minutes later.
My brain figured out what happened after returning to the kitchen, finding the water pitcher on the counter and then locating a full glass of water placed inside the refrigerator.
But once the offspring get a little older, it’s tough to blame your mindlessness on them.
Somehow I transfer the laundry into the dryer and forget to turn it on after cleaning the lint trap at least once a month.
That may be the one laundry-related endeavor that is almost as frustrating as losing yet another sock, leaving a lone sock that somehow doesn’t match up with any of my other 12 lone socks.
My forgetfulness reached a new level of concern early this morning.
I somehow lost an hour of time.
There I was, minding my own business at 2 a.m. and all of a sudden it was 3 a.m.
Was I abducted by aliens? Do we need to get agents Mulder and Scully on the case?
Somehow making a whole hour of time simply vanish seems like it is worthy of a vast government conspiracy.
I’m thinking about calling the Georgia secretary of state and see if he can find that lost hour.
So much could be done with those 60 minutes that I misplaced.
Sure, some people might have lost an hour of sleep, which could lead to some groggy faces trying to focus during Sunday morning church services.
Those overnight workers might have seen an hour of productivity go poof – along with an hour of pay.
But I’m sure I would have made the most of that missing hour.
I could have assembled a long list of dream matchups for the Nebraska football team to replace Oklahoma on this fall’s schedule.
Nine teams went winless in last year’s odd COVID-19 season, ranging from 0-5 Arizona and Florida International to 0-10 Lousiana-Monroe.
Could one of those teams have a mid-September opening available to come to Lincoln? That would be a worthy replacement instead of an OU-NU matchup to mark the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century.”
I could have taken that hour to seriously contemplate my life decisions, both good and bad.
I’m sure I would have thought about how I’ve always felt that Colorado is a nice place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live there.
I then would have turned on the Weather Channel to see the latest updates about the winter storm blasting our neighbor state, unleashing snow totals of up to 3 feet in some areas and realized that my life decisions have been pretty good.
The extra 60 minutes would have given me a chance to watch two episodes from something on my watch list of 78 series currently piled up on the four streaming platforms that I subscribe to.
Or maybe 58 minutes of watching and two minutes of remembering how much simpler things were when I was a child and had to physically get up to change the TV to one of four different channels.
I could have surfed the Internet to find all the hypocrisy involved in American politics. What things are OK now that Democrats are in charge that weren’t OK three months ago? What things are wrong now that Democrats are in charge that were perfectly fine three months ago?
I could have kept going with that list even if I located 40 lost hours.
Hopefully my missing hour returns soon, because losing an hour of time is bewildering and makes no sense.
And if my hour somehow magically returns somewhere down the road – even in November – I promise to make the most of it.
Maybe I’ll use it to locate all of those missing socks.
