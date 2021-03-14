Missing: 60 minutes of my valuable time

I’m sure I would have thought about how I’ve always felt that Colorado is a nice place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live there.

I then would have turned on the Weather Channel to see the latest updates about the winter storm blasting our neighbor state, unleashing snow totals of up to 3 feet in some areas and realized that my life decisions have been pretty good.

The extra 60 minutes would have given me a chance to watch two episodes from something on my watch list of 78 series currently piled up on the four streaming platforms that I subscribe to.

Or maybe 58 minutes of watching and two minutes of remembering how much simpler things were when I was a child and had to physically get up to change the TV to one of four different channels.

I could have surfed the Internet to find all the hypocrisy involved in American politics. What things are OK now that Democrats are in charge that weren’t OK three months ago? What things are wrong now that Democrats are in charge that were perfectly fine three months ago?

I could have kept going with that list even if I located 40 lost hours.

Hopefully my missing hour returns soon, because losing an hour of time is bewildering and makes no sense.