Missing Aurora couple reportedly spotted in Giltner

Seeking video assistance from the public, law enforcement received a report Friday that Bob and Loveda Proctor might have been seen in Giltner the night of Jan. 11, the day the Aurora couple went missing.

Video shows what may be the Proctor vehicle after 10 p.m. that night. The appearance has not yet been confirmed, said the Proctors' granddaughter, Laci Fleming.

"No information exists to suggest that they returned to Grand Island after that time," says a Friday Facebook post from the Grand Island Police Department. "Further tips should be forwarded to the Aurora Police Department."

Until that Facebook post, the last sighting of the Proctors confirmed by law enforcement was in the area of Faidley Avenue and Webb Road in Grand Island at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 11. That sighting was spotted on video, Fleming said.

The couple is known to have visited the VA Medical Center and CHI Health St. Francis on Jan. 11.

In a Facebook post earlier Friday, GIPD asked Grand Island residents and businesses to check their cameras for the blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica the couple was driving. People were urged to check between 8:15 and 10 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Fleming said there have been possible sightings of the couple in western Nebraska and Rapid City. She said "it's a possibility" those reports are accurate, but they haven't been confirmed. "There were possible sightings in Omaha as well." But those have also not been confirmed.

Reports that the couple was seen at Rath's Cafe in Aurora on Jan. 13 have been disproven, she said.

Support from law enforcement agencies has been "overwhelming," Fleming said, referring to the Aurora, Grand Island and Omaha police departments and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Fellow Nebraskans have also been helpful. "We've had so many people trying to help us with this, it's been amazing," she said.

Bob Proctor is 89 with dementia and needs his blood pressure medication. He is bald on top with grey thin hair on the back and sides. He is 5 foot 9 and weighs 145 pounds.

Loveda is 92, has glaucoma and doesn’t see well at night. She has thicker white/grey hair for her age. She is 5 foot 2, weighs 180 and has "beautiful bright blue eyes," her granddaughter says.

The Pacifica has a Navy-issued Nebraska license plate number 1030. There’s a Seabee sticker on the back window.

The Proctors do not have cell phones or debit cards.

"Please do not be afraid to approach them and talk with them. They are both very friendly and sweet," reads Laci's Facebook post.

"The Proctor family would like to thank everyone for all of your assistance and prayers through this difficult time. From the bottom our hearts, thank you. But please continue to share all the posts and pray," Laci writes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.