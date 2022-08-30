Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Grand Island police

Grand Island police arrested a 20-year-old woman missing from a Lincoln community correctional facility since July 18 on Tuesday.

Torrien Harris failed to return to the Community Corrections Center — Lincoln from her job assignment in the community. She removed the electronic monitoring device she was wearing, which was found at Northwest 12th and West Bond streets in Lincoln.

At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Grand Island police responded to 810 W. Sixth St. in regard to a wanted person. Justin Turner reported that a female, later identified as Harris, stole his Apple Mac Book Pro laptop, worth $2,500, and his Galaxy S10E cell phone, valued at $300, from another residence.

Harris was observed running out the back yard of the residence and tried to run away from officers after being given commands to stop. She was later apprehended and police found she had a Nebraska arrest warrant.

A record check of Turner found that he had an active Hamilton County arrest warrant. Turner, a 35-year-old Giltner man, cooperated with police, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

In addition to the Lancaster County arrest warrant, Harris was arrested for theft by unlawful taking and obstructing a peace officer.

Harris began her sentence on Feb. 17. She was sentenced to 14 to 29 months on charges of burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer. She had a parole eligibility date of March 21 of this year and a tentative release date of Nov. 4 of this year.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.