Missing my mother

Not a day goes by that I don’t think about my mother.
There’s nothing unusual about that. Our mothers are often in our thoughts.
I’m fortunate in that my mother is still alive.
But I haven’t seen her in more than a year. She’s living in a senior apartment 600 miles away, in Bemidji, Minn. Because of COVID-19, she’s not able to receive visitors.
A couple of weeks ago, my mother fell during the night. My sister, who lives nearby, arrived at 3 a.m. after getting a call from the nurse.
My mother, who is 93, hit her head and arm. The fall left her with blood in her hair.
After the fall, she was more concerned about her neighbor, Marie, than she was about herself. My mother picks up Marie on their way to the dining room.
I didn’t know until my sister told me that Marie has memory issues. My mother was worried about who was going to remind Marie that it was time to eat. She even asked another neighbor to take care of Marie until life returned to normal.
Worrying about someone else is very typical of my mother.
When she was still in her home, a longtime neighbor, Lois, started suffering from dementia. One day she caught up to Lois when she was wandering the neighborhood.
She asked, “Lois, where are you going?” When Lois mumbled some kind of an answer, my mother gently suggested they return to Lois’ house and have a cup of coffee.
My mother, who sold her house last year, has settled into her new surroundings fairly well.
A big benefit is that, after years of being married, she can set the thermostat where she wants.
She has fun playing bingo every week. Sometimes, she brings home 75 cents.
She hates to complain, but you can tell she’s not crazy about the food.
Peggy Bahr is the best cook in the world. If they let her in the kitchen, she could make anything taste good. But her days of making feasts are over.
My mother is humble. She thinks she’s just an ordinary person. But she has admirers all over the country. Her nine grandkids, scattered from coast to coast, think the world of her.
They’re not alone. Everybody likes my mother.
Like all grandmothers and great-grandmothers, she sends out a lot of birthday cards.
She relies heavily on her calendar, which is dotted with birthdays and anniversaries.
When people die, she sends sympathy cards.
She has always had an attitude of gratitude.
She’s very appreciative of everything that’s been done for her over the years. “People are so good to me,” she says.
Her shoulder and her foot bother her. But she doesn’t talk about it. It could be a lot worse, she says.
She hates it when people make a fuss over her.
My mom sees the best in people.
When her kids brought home their future spouses to meet her, she expected to like them, and she did.
Still, she worries.
My mother is happy as long as I have a job. Especially if it has medical benefits.
On a cold weekend recently, she was glad she didn’t go to my sister’s lake cottage.
She was happy to be in her apartment, nice and warm with a good book to read.
But she’s very involved in the lives of her three kids and their many offspring. The grandkids who live locally come stand outside her window and say hi.
She loves it when we send her pictures of her great-grandchildren.
As I said earlier, my mom is a wonderful cook.
Right now, I’d love to be eating her potato salad, which is almost heaven.
On Thursday, I missed her turkey, her gravy and her pumpkin pie. I also missed her aunts and father who used to join us around the table.
It’s been too long since I’ve seen her. I like to hear her talk about the fun times she had with her relatives, almost all of whom are gone.
I can’t wait to give my dear mother a big hug, sit down and listen to some of her wonderful stories.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
