Missing my mother

Not a day goes by that I don’t think about my mother.

There’s nothing unusual about that. Our mothers are often in our thoughts.

I’m fortunate in that my mother is still alive.

But I haven’t seen her in more than a year. She’s living in a senior apartment 600 miles away, in Bemidji, Minn. Because of COVID-19, she’s not able to receive visitors.

A couple of weeks ago, my mother fell during the night. My sister, who lives nearby, arrived at 3 a.m. after getting a call from the nurse.

My mother, who is 93, hit her head and arm. The fall left her with blood in her hair.

After the fall, she was more concerned about her neighbor, Marie, than she was about herself. My mother picks up Marie on their way to the dining room.

I didn’t know until my sister told me that Marie has memory issues. My mother was worried about who was going to remind Marie that it was time to eat. She even asked another neighbor to take care of Marie until life returned to normal.

Worrying about someone else is very typical of my mother.